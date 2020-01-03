|
|
Connie Cagle King
Hillsborough
Connie Cagle King, 71, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Duke University Hospital in Durham. Ms. King was born on November 20, 1948 in Durham, the daughter of the late C.G. Cagle "Poppy" and Louise Cates Cagle. In addition to her parents she was also predeceased by her husband, Terry William King; brothers, Bill Cagle, David Cagle; and sisters, Ruby Pratt, Trudy Klesker, Dorothy Patterson.
Ms. King was a retired bus driver for the Durham County Schools. She also formerly worked at Rose's, Dairy Freeze, King Cole Grocery and Mitsubishi.
Ms. King is survived by her sons, Brian Edward King and wife Allison, Gregory Scott King; grandchildren, Whitney Renee Breeze, Cody Scott King, Terry William King; brother, Roy Cagle; sisters, Elsie Horn and husband Bill, Jan Hilton, Sandra Morton; special friend, Jose Mendoza; and many nieces and nephews. She loved each and every one of her family and friends dearly.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, January 4th at Clements Funeral Home in Durham.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Animal Protection Society of Durham: 2117 E. Club Blvd., Durham, NC 27704.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Jan. 3, 2020