Constance Adams Cheatham
1933 - 2020
Constance Adams Cheatham

May 16, 1933 - July 12, 2020

Durham

Mrs. Constance A. (Connie) Cheatham (87) of 4101 Casa Street peacefully transitioned to her heavenly home on Sunday, July 12th at her home.

She was the daughter of the late Eloise "Weese" Smith and Melvin Adams, born on May 16, 1933 in Durham, NC.

She was a native of Durham and was educated in the Durham Public School system and also attended Durham Technical Community College.

Memorial services will be held at Bell-Yeager Freewill Baptist Church located at 128 E. Cornwallis Rd in Durham, Saturday July 18th at 2 pm, with a private burial ceremony at Beechwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you donate or contribute your special gifts in her honor to the Cancer Society.org or Duke Homecare and Hospice DukeHealth.org/homecare and hospice.

www.fishermemorialfuneralparlor.com

Published in Herald Sun on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Bell-Yeager Freewill Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Fisher Memorial Funeral Parlor
3137 Fayetteville Street
Durham, NC 27707
(919) 682-3276
