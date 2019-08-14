Home

Clements Funeral Service
1105 BROAD ST
Durham, NC 27705
(919) 286-1224
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Matthew Catholic Church

Constance Eva

Constance Eva Obituary
Constance Eva

Bahama

Constance (Connie) Eva, 63, passed away Friday morning at her home on August 9, 2019.

Connie was originally from Warren County, Washington Township New Jersey. She attended Warren Hills High School, and graduated from East Stroudsburg State College, in Pa. She enjoyed activities such as sailing, snow skiing and was passionate about teaching special education and kindergarten. She was the kindergarten and 4 year old teacher at the Duke Memorial Weekday School for 29 years of a total of 32 years of teaching.

Connie is survived by her husband, Ron; daughter, Stacy and husband Chris; son, Chad and wife Andrea; and grandchildren, Elijah, Elayna, Blake and Jaxson; mother, Betty Pulsinelli; sister, Michelle Profita; and brother, Michael Pulsinelli. She is preceded in death by her father, Dominick Pulsinelli. A fifth grandchild (Asher) is due in September.

A memorial service will be held at St. Matthew Catholic Church on Saturday, August 17 at 11:00 am, followed by burial immediately following the mass. The family will receive friends following the services in the social hall at the church.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be made to National Ovarian Cancer Coalition. ([email protected] ; 888-682-7426), or Gail Parkins Memorial Cancer Walk and 5 K run team "C&M Teal Magnolias" (ovarianawareness.org)

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Aug. 14, 2019
