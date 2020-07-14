1/1
Constance Hope Buchanan
Constance Hope Buchanan

Durham

Constance Hope Buchanan, 48, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020. Born in Durham County, the daughter of Brenda and Scott McClintock. Mrs. Buchanan was preceded in death by her grandparents William Woodrow Bryant and Virginia Lynch Bryant.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Buchanan is survived by her husband, Richard Buchanan; step-son, Victor Scott Buchanan and wife Ashley; grandchild, Sawyer Grant Buchanan; and aunts, Carolyn Gilreath, Faye Pickens and husband John, Gail Smith and husband Ray.

A funeral service will be held at Oak Grove Freewill Baptist Church. The family will receive friends prior to the service. Burial will follow at Oak Grove Memorial Gardens.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.

Published in Herald Sun on Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Clements Funeral Service
1105 BROAD ST
Durham, NC 27705
(919) 286-1224
