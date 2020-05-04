Conway Lunsford
1950 - 2020
Conway Lunsford

October 19, 1950 - May 1, 2020

Durham

Conway Lunsford was born in Nuremberg, Germany, on October 19, 1950. He departed this life on May 1, 2020, at his residence in Durham, NC.

He is survived by his spouse Jennie Lunsford, sons Christopher Lunsford of the home and Eric Lunsford (Caroline) of Pittsboro NC and two granddaughters, Rhianna and Erica Lunsford.

Published in Herald Sun on May 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc.
309 N Queen Street
Durham, NC 27701
(919) 682-1171
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
