Welby Corbett Rouse, Jr.
May 31, 1942 - October 25, 2019
Cumming, Ga
Welby Corbett Rouse, Jr., known as Corby, passed away peacefully on October 25, 2019 in Cumming, Georgia near Atlanta where he had lived for the past 40 years. He was born in Greenville, S.C. on May 31, 1942. He was preceded in death by his parents, Nadia Elizabeth (Grainger) and Welby Corbett Rouse, and brother, Jimmy Rouse who died in 1944. He is survived by his brother, Tom Rouse (Billie Rouse) of Raleigh and his sister, Doris Rouse (Blake Wilson) of Durham. He is also survived by loving nieces and nephews and other family and friends.
Corby grew up in Greensboro, N.C., graduating from Greensboro Senior High School in 1960. He received a B.A. in English Literature from Duke University in 1964 and an MBA at UNC-G.
He enjoyed playing on junior baseball, football and basketball teams in his youth. Corby had a lifelong love of classical music and happily recounted his days of playing trumpet in his high school orchestra and marching band. He was an avid reader of all genres from classic novels to mysteries to poetry - from Thomas Wolfe to Ellery Queen to Keats. He was an enthusiastic fan of Duke basketball.
Corby's career focused on adapting software systems to support a range of applications from finance to epidemiology. He traveled internationally in his work as a manager for several software firms. Corby retired in Cumming, Georgia in 2007.
The family plans a Celebration of Corby's Life to be held at a later time. He will be interred at the Rouse family plot in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Greensboro, N.C. in a private ceremony. Condolences may be shared with the family at the Ingram Funeral Home website www.ingramfuneralhome.com in Cumming, Georgia.
Contributions to honor Corby may be made to Reach Out and Read, a charity providing books to children https://www.reachoutandread.org .
Published in HeraldSun on Dec. 8, 2019