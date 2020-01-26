|
|
Coy "Mac" McLean
Durham
Coy "Mac" McLean, 85 passed away Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Hillcrest Convalescent Center. He was born in Richmond Co, NC, the son of the late Robert Clyde McLean and Minnie Barbour McLean. He was also predeceased by his wife, Annie Ruth McLean; brothers, John Everett McLean (Barbara), Richard McLean, B.H. McLean (Janet); and sister Betty Ruth Davis. He was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church and was a retired Finance Manager.
Mr. McLean is survived by his daughters, Pam McLean, Marsha McLean, Susan McLean; grandson, Samuel Dean Goin; great-grandson, Everette Dean Goin; and special friend, Mary Alice Tudor.
Mr. McLean was a graduate of Hugh Morson High School, Class of 1952. He worked for Barclays American Finance for 25 years until he retired. He was an avid golfer. He was President of Friday Night Ballroom Dance club for about 15 years. He was also in the church choir. He will be truly missed.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, February 1 at Clements Funeral Chapel in Durham. Burial will follow in Brier Creek Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Durham Rescue Mission: PO Box 11368, Durham, NC 27703.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
