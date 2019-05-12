Services Clements Funeral Service 1105 BROAD ST Durham , NC 27705 (919) 286-1224 Celebration of Life 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Alexis Fieldhouse Alexis , IL View Map Curtis Alan Kenney

Curtis Alan Kenney, 71, passed away at his home on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. Curtis was born February 10, 1948 in Monmouth, IL to Lyle and LaVeta Kenney.



He grew up in Alexis, IL and graduated from Alexis High School in 1966.



He was a Vietnam Veteran serving with the 1st Battalion, 82 Artillery, 23rd Infantry Division.



He met his wife, Mary, while they both worked at Gale Products a Division of Outboard Marine Corporation in Galesburg, IL. They married July 4, 1978.



He graduated with a Bachelor's in Business Administration from Western Illinois University in Macomb, IL.



After living in Galesburg, IL, Maquoketa, IA and St. Joseph, MO, Curtis and Mary settled in Durham, NC in 1993. He retired from the City of Durham Street Maintenance Division in 2012.



While living in Illinois, he was an avid water skier spending as many weekends as possible camping, boating and skiing on the Mississippi River. He was affectionately known as "Mr. River". In addition to loving water he dearly loved dogs and they loved him, always having multiple dogs at any one time. Having had various breeds or mixed breeds, Cocker Spaniels were and are the special ones. He was a huge Duke Basketball fan and enjoyed many games in Cameron Indoor Stadium.



He was preceded in death by his mother, LaVeta Kenney. Curt is survived by his father, Lyle of Galesburg, IL; wife, best friend, soulmate, Mary (Jape) Kenney; son, Troy (Angie) of Newport News, VA; grandchildren, Emma, Katelyn, Nicholas; sisters, Jan Taylor (Stan) of Roseville, IL, Carol Brown (Jim) of Galesburg, IL; brother, Mark of Alexis, IL; brothers-in-law, Tom Jape of Meza, AZ, Michael (Julie) of Waupaca, WI and last but not least Cocker Spaniels, Rufus and Daisy.



A Celebration of Life will be held from 4 to 6pm, Sunday, June 9 at the Alexis Fieldhouse in Alexis, IL where he will be surrounded by his family and friends. His cremains will be buried at the Mt. Vernon Cemetery in North Henderson, IL.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Curtis's memory to your local ASPCA.



The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com. Published in HeraldSun on May 12, 2019