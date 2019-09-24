Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clements Funeral Service
1105 BROAD ST
Durham, NC 27705
(919) 286-1224
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Graveside service
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
12:00 PM
Woodlawn Memorial Park

Curtis Samuel Belcher

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Curtis Samuel Belcher Obituary
Curtis Samuel Belcher

Durham

Curtis Samuel Belcher, 89, passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019 to join his loving wife, Erma "Pete" Belcher. He was born in Durham, the son of the late Samuel M. Belcher and Pansey Carden Belcher. In addition to his parents, Mr. Belcher was also predeceased by his wife, Erma "Pete" Wilkins Belcher; sisters, Rita Terry, Judy Tilley; and brother, Malcom "Mike" Belcher.

Mr. Belcher was a U.S. Navy veteran. He was a longtime charity giver with a love for St. Jude's and the children there. He was retired from the U.S. Postal Service.

Mr. Belcher is survived by his daughter, Rhonda Belcher Williams (John); grandchildren, Bethany Williams Decker (Ryan), Kristin Williams McLawhorn (Curtis); great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Decker, Adyson Decker, Alayna Decker, Jacob Decker; sister-in-law, Ann Belcher; and many nieces and nephews. The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Mr. Belcher's neighbor and caregiver, Lavern Ward.

A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, September 25th at Woodlawn Memorial Park with Rev. Hugh O'Shields officiating. The family will visit with friends prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the cemetery.

Flowers are acceptable or the family request that memorial donations be made to Transitions LifeCare Hospice: 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607 or to : 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Curtis's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Clements Funeral Service
Download Now