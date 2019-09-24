|
Curtis Samuel Belcher
Durham
Curtis Samuel Belcher, 89, passed away on Sunday, September 22, 2019 to join his loving wife, Erma "Pete" Belcher. He was born in Durham, the son of the late Samuel M. Belcher and Pansey Carden Belcher. In addition to his parents, Mr. Belcher was also predeceased by his wife, Erma "Pete" Wilkins Belcher; sisters, Rita Terry, Judy Tilley; and brother, Malcom "Mike" Belcher.
Mr. Belcher was a U.S. Navy veteran. He was a longtime charity giver with a love for St. Jude's and the children there. He was retired from the U.S. Postal Service.
Mr. Belcher is survived by his daughter, Rhonda Belcher Williams (John); grandchildren, Bethany Williams Decker (Ryan), Kristin Williams McLawhorn (Curtis); great-grandchildren, Brooklyn Decker, Adyson Decker, Alayna Decker, Jacob Decker; sister-in-law, Ann Belcher; and many nieces and nephews. The family wishes to extend a special thanks to Mr. Belcher's neighbor and caregiver, Lavern Ward.
A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. on Wednesday, September 25th at Woodlawn Memorial Park with Rev. Hugh O'Shields officiating. The family will visit with friends prior to the service from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the cemetery.
Flowers are acceptable or the family request that memorial donations be made to Transitions LifeCare Hospice: 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607 or to : 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Sept. 24, 2019