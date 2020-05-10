Cynthia S. Price
June 30, 1953 - May 7, 2020
Creedmoor
Cynthia S. Price, 66, a longtime resident of Granville County passed away Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Hock Family Pavilion in Durham.
A native of Lexington County, South Carolina, she was the daughter of the late James F. Shirey and the late Nellie D. Shirey. Cynthia was a Special Education Teacher at Murdoch for many years.
Surviving are her husband, Michael Price of the home; two daughters, Erica Jackson (Bill), Jennifer Armstrong (Allen), two sons, Michael Price, Jr. (Katherine), Jeremy Price (Jessica), seven grandchildren, Liam, Beckham, Conner, Dash, Bodhi, Lily and Easton; a sister, Dolly Lemons (Frank), brother, Richard Franklin Shirey (Minnie) and her special pet dog, Charlie. She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Terry L. Shirey.
A private Graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 PM Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Carolina Memorial Gardens in Creedmoor.
The family would like to thank the special staff of Kindred Hospice, Jasmine, Tonya, Lisa, Wendy and Sam, they were Cynthia's Angels.
Eakes Funeral Home in Oxford is assisting the Price Family.
Published in Herald Sun on May 10, 2020.