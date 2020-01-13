|
Dale Ackerman
Durham
Dale Rudd Ackerman (71), of Durham, NC, passed away peacefully, with her family by her side on January 10, 2020. Dale was born on October 31, 1948 in Burlington, NC at her family home to her parents, the late Hasten and Mabel Rudd. She graduated from Walter M. Williams High School in Burlington, NC in 1967. One of her most treasured memories of high school was performing at football games as a "Boot Girl". In August 1982, she married the love of her life, Richard E. Ackerman, who survives her in death.
Dale was a self-made woman with a successful career in finance spanning 45 years. She retired in 2013, after serving 25 years as the Chief Collections Officer for The Durham Chapter 13 Bankruptcy Office.
Dale was the matriarch of the family and a Mother to all through her loving nature, open arms, and kind spirit. She enjoyed spending time at Hyco Lake, surrounded by friends and family. "Grammie" was her name to one and all. Dale's love of family was an inspiration to all - and everyone was family to her.
Dale was a long time and faithful member of Mt Bethel United Methodist Church in Bahama, NC. In recent years, both Dale and Richard enjoyed volunteering at Mt. Bethel Food and Clothing Pantry. Dale has served on multiple committees and groups while being a member at Mt. Bethel. She has been a leader of the UMYF- youth group, and a member of the building committee and the finance committee.
She was preceded in death by her brothers Robert Rudd and Joseph Rudd and her sister Joanne Jordan.
In addition to her loving husband, Richard; Dale is survived by her daughter Beth Childs and husband Mark of Burlington, NC; son, Brice Ackerman and wife Elisa of Bahama, NC and daughter, Julie Hiatt and husband Charlie of High Point, NC. Additionally she is survived by her grandchildren, Amanda, Grace, and Lexie Childs; Gene and Will Ackerman; and Ridge and Ryder Hiatt; one beloved great grandson Parker Dale Penberthy. She is also survived by her brother Currie Hasten Rudd, Jr, her brother in law Larry Jordan, and many beloved nieces and nephews: Wesley, Tommy, Denise, Wayne, Christopher, Hasten, Robert, Joseph Jr, Virginia Sue, Sydney, Spencer, Jacob, Patrick, Luke, Abe, Conor, and Tom.
Visitation will be Wednesday January 15, 2020 from 5:00pm-7:00pm at Clements Funeral Service 1105 Broad Street, Durham NC, 27705. A funeral service will be held on Thursday January 16, 2020 at 10:00am at Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church located at 1605 Bahama Road Bahama, NC 27503. Burial to follow at the church cemetery immediately following the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church's Food and Clothing Pantry are encouraged.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Jan. 13, 2020