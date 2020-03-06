|
Dale Louis Jacobs
December 5, 1968- March 3, 2020
Bahama
Dale Louis Jacobs, 51, of Bahama, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Born in Durham County, he was the son of the late Tom and Shirley Jacobs. He is preceded in death by his brother, Wayne "Harpo" Jacobs; his surviving sister, Kelly Jacobs. Mr. Jacobs worked for Duke University Hospital for 32 years. Dale was an avid UNC basketball fan. He enjoyed grilling for his family.
Surviving are his wife of 20 years, Deborah Hylton Jacobs of the home; two children: Kelsey Ellis (Jimmy Jacobs) and Daniel Ellis (Anna); goddaughter, Haleigh D'Adamo; parents-in-law, Richard and Barbara Crabtree.
Visitation will be held from 6:30-8 PM Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Brooks & White Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family, c/o Brooks & White Funeral Home, Inc., PO Box 1135, Roxboro, NC 27573.
Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 6, 2020