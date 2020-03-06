Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brooks & White Funeral Home
907 Durham Road
Roxboro, NC 27573
(336) 599-3171

Dale Jacobs

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dale Jacobs Obituary
Dale Louis Jacobs

December 5, 1968- March 3, 2020

Bahama

Dale Louis Jacobs, 51, of Bahama, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Born in Durham County, he was the son of the late Tom and Shirley Jacobs. He is preceded in death by his brother, Wayne "Harpo" Jacobs; his surviving sister, Kelly Jacobs. Mr. Jacobs worked for Duke University Hospital for 32 years. Dale was an avid UNC basketball fan. He enjoyed grilling for his family.

Surviving are his wife of 20 years, Deborah Hylton Jacobs of the home; two children: Kelsey Ellis (Jimmy Jacobs) and Daniel Ellis (Anna); goddaughter, Haleigh D'Adamo; parents-in-law, Richard and Barbara Crabtree.

Visitation will be held from 6:30-8 PM Friday, March 6, 2020 at the Brooks & White Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family, c/o Brooks & White Funeral Home, Inc., PO Box 1135, Roxboro, NC 27573.

Condolences may be sent to www.brooksandwhite.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dale's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brooks & White Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -