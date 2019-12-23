|
Dallas H. Lowdermilk
Durham
It is with great sorrow the family of Dallas H. Lowdermilk announces his passing on December 20, 2019 at age 90 in Durham, NC.
Dallas was the son of Jennie and Dallas Lowdermilk, born October 23, 1929 in Norman, NC. He served in the US Navy during the Korean War and retired from Duke University as Plant Manager, Telecommunications. He was a member of the Civitan's Club and a regular attendee at Duke basketball games for almost 40 years.
Dallas's children and grandchildren were the pride and joy of his life. The legacy of his kind spirit, sense of humor, generosity, hopeful attitude, love of sports and reading will live on through them.
He was a beloved father and grandfather leaving behind many cherished family memories with his son Dallas Dale (Jack) Lowdermilk (Kathy) of Cary, NC, daughter Jo Anne Thomas (Chase) of Cary ,NC, grandchildren Alison Thomas (Aaron) of Wilmington, NC, Lindsey Thomas of Arlington, VA, Jessica Mitchell (Charlie) of Charlotte, NC and Wyatt Lowdermilk of Denver, CO.
Dallas was predeceased by his first wife Margaret Haywood Lowdermilk in 1981 and his second wife Josephine Hudson Lowdermilk in 2002. He and Margaret enjoyed raising a family together and he and Jo celebrated retirement, grandchildren and years of traveling together.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of Duke Radiation Oncology for their caring support.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Croasdaile Village 2020 employee appreciation fund. A memorial service is planned for December 28, 2019 at 11:00 at the Croasdaile Village Chapel in Durham, NC
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Dec. 23, 2019