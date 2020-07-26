1/1
Dalph Gates Aiken
Dalph Gates Aiken

Durham

Dalph Gates Aiken, 99, passed away on Friday, July 24, 2020 at her home in Durham. She was born in Person Co., N.C., the daughter of the late James Woody Gates and Lena Rhew Gates. In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her husband, Ervin Samuel Aiken; brother, Philip Gates; and son-in-law, Bobby R. Roberts.

Mrs. Aiken is survived by her daughter, Florence A. Roberts and husband Bobby R. Roberts (Deceased); son, Lynn E. Aiken and wife Mary P. Aiken of Yorktown VA; granddaughter, Mary Lynn Aiken Wilhite and husband Jason; great-granddaughter, Charlotte Lynn Wilhite; extended family, Valinda R. Hicks, Robbie Hicks and wife Jessica, Jeanna Danque and husband Brian, Barbara J. Roberts of Marietta GA; and special nieces and nephews.

Daffy was a friend of everyone and everyone was a friend to Daffy. She was a beautiful, kind and loving person. Her faith in God, family and friends was felt by all who knew her.

A special word of thanks to all who ministered to her.

A graveside service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, July 27th at Maplewood Cemetery.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, each family household may sit together, but anyone not in your family must be at least 6 feet from you. Limited seating available; face coverings and social distancing will be required for all services and visitations. We ask that anyone experiencing cold/flu like symptoms to stay home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Braggtown Baptist Church: 3218 N Roxboro St, Durham, NC 27704.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.

Published in The News and Observer & Herald Sun on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Maplewood Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
July 26, 2020
Florence so saddened to hear of your Mom’s passing but we all find comfort in knowing that she is in her Heavenly home now. We will keep you in our thoughts and prayers for understanding and peace. Amy Faulkenberry-Gloria Watkins sister
Amy Faulkenberry
Acquaintance
