November 17, 1946 - February 12, 2019



St. Louis, MO



Daniel Joseph Claverie passed away peacefully on February 12, 2019 after a long battle with dementia. He leaves behind his son, Stephen Ezra Claverie (Sara Holt) and daughter, Molly Estes (Joe); grandchildren, Ezra and Evelyn Estes; his brothers, Tom (Netty) and Mark (Diane Robinson); his sisters, Janice (Kathleen Casey) and Carol "CJ" (Caroline Burum). He was predeceased by his wife, Susan (Maguire) and brother Richard; and is mourned by his ex-wife Gail (Bruce), and their dog, Ethel.



Daniel was born November 17, 1946 in St. Louis, MO. He attended McBride High School and graduated from the University of Missouri - St. Louis. He was residing at Meramec Bluffs in Ballwin, MO at the time of his death.



Daniel's first aspiration was to become a priest. Ultimately he chose marriage and family, but he still devoted his life to the service of others. Daniel spent his professional career working tirelessly to promote HIV prevention within St. Louis' most vulnerable populations and later with people struggling with homelessness and mental illness. He approached both his professional and personal life with an attitude of generosity, openness, and good humor. He had a keen appreciation for the ironies and absurdities of life – part of an outlook that served him well in his work and in coping with life's ordeals. Daniel spent many happy years during his retirement in Durham. He will be remembered as a dear friend, brother, husband, and father. A celebration of his life will be held later this Spring in St. Louis. In lieu of cards or flowers, please consider making a donation to a local charitable organization in his memory. Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 24, 2019