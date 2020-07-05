Dan was one of those doctors who inspired trainees with his enthusiasm. He truly loved what he did and he was devoted to his beautiful daughter, Ella. I had the immense privilege to have him as my mentor in residency, and we remained friends after I finished my training. I will always remember him as the person who did not allow me to give up during the darkest of times while in residency. In a sense he was like a father to me and I knew I could always trust his advice. I miss him already. My thoughts and prayers are with his family as I can only imagine how much he meant to them.

Leonardo Morantes

Friend