Holloway Memorial Funeral Home Inc
2502 Hwy 55
Durham, NC 27713
(919) 598-8496
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
12:00 PM
Shabach Outreach Ministries
Funeral
Saturday, May 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Shabach Outreach Ministries
714 N. Mangum Street
Durham,, NC
View Map

Daniel Keith


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Daniel Keith Obituary
Daniel Keith

June 20, 1947 - May 9, 2019

DURHAM

Daniel Keith was born on June 20, 1947 in Harlem, NY. He departed peacefully on Thursday May 9, 2019. He leaves to cherish so many loving memories his wife Pearlie Keith; son, Anthony Henderson (Shunika); daughter, Monica Allen (Brian) and a host of other relatives. The funeral will be held on Saturday May 18, 2019. Visitation at 12 pm Funeral at 1 pm., Shabach Outreach Ministries , 714 N. Mangum Street , Durham, NC 27701.

Arrangements entrusted to Holloway Memorial Funeral Home
Published in HeraldSun on May 17, 2019
