Daniel Keith
June 20, 1947 - May 9, 2019
DURHAM
Daniel Keith was born on June 20, 1947 in Harlem, NY. He departed peacefully on Thursday May 9, 2019. He leaves to cherish so many loving memories his wife Pearlie Keith; son, Anthony Henderson (Shunika); daughter, Monica Allen (Brian) and a host of other relatives. The funeral will be held on Saturday May 18, 2019. Visitation at 12 pm Funeral at 1 pm., Shabach Outreach Ministries , 714 N. Mangum Street , Durham, NC 27701.
Arrangements entrusted to Holloway Memorial Funeral Home
Published in HeraldSun on May 17, 2019