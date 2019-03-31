Daniel R. Wheeler



August 8, 1951 - March 23, 2019



Durham



Daniel R. Wheeler, age 67, passed away peacefully after a battle with cancer on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at Transitions Hospice in Raleigh, NC. He was born on August 8, 1951, in Durham, NC to the late Robert "Bob" Wheeler and Bernice "Bunny" Moran Wheeler. He was a 1969 graduate of Northern High School, where he played football and was the lead in the senior play "South Pacific."



After graduating from the University of North Carolina in 1973, Dan began his career in the medical field by studying at Vanderbilt and working in the Philippines. His passion for travel, healthcare and helping others would persist throughout his life. He founded Transtate Equipment Company, a successful medical imaging business, and leveraged his success to help establish cath lab programs in underserved areas of the world while working with the Heineman Foundation.



Dan was always willing to lend a helping hand, serving as a trusted friend, mentor, and champion to many.



Daniel is survived by his mother, Bernice Wheeler of Chapel Hill; son Andy Wheeler (Renee); and grandchildren, Emmilyn "Miss Grace" and Everett Wheeler of Charlotte, NC.



Services will be held Sunday, April 7, at 2:30 PM at Pleasant Green United Methodist Church in Durham, NC.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the following organizations: Heineman Medical Outreach



http://heineman.org/contributions/donate/ or Transitions LifeCare https://transitionslifecare.org/donate/



The Wheeler family is under the care of Hall-Wynne Funeral Service in Durham, NC.