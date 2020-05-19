Danita Thomas
1954 - 2020
Ms. Danita G. Thomas

March 16, 1954 - May 6, 2020

Durham

Ms. Danita Thomas, 66, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020. There will be a private service for her on Wednesday May 20, 2020 at Burthey Funeral Chapel, 1510 Fayetteville St. Interment will follow in Maplewood Cemetery. There is a public viewing on Wednesday morning in the chapel from 10:00am-12:00pm. Masks are required for viewing and service.

Published in Herald Sun from May 19 to May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
20
Viewing
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Burthey Funeral Service
Funeral services provided by
Burthey Funeral Service
1510 Fayetteville St
Durham, NC 27707
(919) 682-0327
May 18, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief, and find comfort from knowing that God draws close to the broken-hearted.
T D
