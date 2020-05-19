Ms. Danita G. Thomas



March 16, 1954 - May 6, 2020



Durham



Ms. Danita Thomas, 66, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020. There will be a private service for her on Wednesday May 20, 2020 at Burthey Funeral Chapel, 1510 Fayetteville St. Interment will follow in Maplewood Cemetery. There is a public viewing on Wednesday morning in the chapel from 10:00am-12:00pm. Masks are required for viewing and service.



