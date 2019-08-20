Home

Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center
405 South Main Street
Wake Forest, NC 27587
(919) 556-5811
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:30 PM
Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center
405 South Main Street
Wake Forest, NC 27587
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
6:30 PM
Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center
405 South Main Street
Wake Forest, NC 27587
Danny Kaye Barham


1946 - 2019
Danny Kaye Barham Obituary
Danny Kaye Barham

Wake Forest

Danny Kaye Barham, 73, founder and former owner of the North Carolina Detective Agency in Durham, passed away on Saturday August 17, 2019.

A memorial service will be held at 6:30 on Saturday, August 24, 2019 in the Chapel of Bright Funeral Home in Wake Forest.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Beulah Christian Baptist Church 8225 Mitchell Mill Rd. Zebulon, NC 27597.

Friends may visit with the family from 5-6:30 PM prior to the service at Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center 405 South Main St. Wake Forest, NC 27587 (919-556-5811)

www.brightfunerals.com
Published in HeraldSun on Aug. 20, 2019
