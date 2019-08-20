|
Danny Kaye Barham
Wake Forest
Danny Kaye Barham, 73, founder and former owner of the North Carolina Detective Agency in Durham, passed away on Saturday August 17, 2019.
A memorial service will be held at 6:30 on Saturday, August 24, 2019 in the Chapel of Bright Funeral Home in Wake Forest.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Beulah Christian Baptist Church 8225 Mitchell Mill Rd. Zebulon, NC 27597.
Friends may visit with the family from 5-6:30 PM prior to the service at Bright Funeral Home & Cremation Center 405 South Main St. Wake Forest, NC 27587 (919-556-5811)
