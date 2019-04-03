Home

POWERED BY

Danny Ray Spivey


1952 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Danny Ray Spivey Obituary
Danny Ray Spivey

Rougemont

Danny Ray Spivey, 66, of 508 Red Mountain Rd., Rougemont, died Sunday, March 31, 2019. Born in Guilford County, Mr. Spivey was the son of the late Kenneth and Louise Kellis Spivey. Mr. Spivey retired from Liggett Myers and was of the Baptist faith.

Mr. Spivey is survived by his wife, Donna Jeffries Spivey; his son, Chris Spivey and wife Wendy, of Roxboro; his brother, Ken Spivey, of York, SC; his grandchildren, Tyler Spivey and Daniel Spivey.

Per Mr. Spivey's wishes, there will be no services planned.

Memorials may be made to Animal Protection Society of Person County, P.O. Box 291, Roxboro, NC 27573.

Condolences may be sent to www.brooksandwhite.com
Published in HeraldSun on Apr. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.