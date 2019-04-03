|
|
Danny Ray Spivey
Rougemont
Danny Ray Spivey, 66, of 508 Red Mountain Rd., Rougemont, died Sunday, March 31, 2019. Born in Guilford County, Mr. Spivey was the son of the late Kenneth and Louise Kellis Spivey. Mr. Spivey retired from Liggett Myers and was of the Baptist faith.
Mr. Spivey is survived by his wife, Donna Jeffries Spivey; his son, Chris Spivey and wife Wendy, of Roxboro; his brother, Ken Spivey, of York, SC; his grandchildren, Tyler Spivey and Daniel Spivey.
Per Mr. Spivey's wishes, there will be no services planned.
Memorials may be made to Animal Protection Society of Person County, P.O. Box 291, Roxboro, NC 27573.
Condolences may be sent to www.brooksandwhite.com
Published in HeraldSun on Apr. 3, 2019