Darla Koerselman Phillips, 51, passed away on Thursday, May 2, 2019 at Duke University Hospital in Durham. She was born in San Diego, California to the late Richard Lee Koerselman and Morrie Mosier Koerselman.

Mrs. Phillips is survived by her husband, William Atlas Phillips, Jr; daughters, Lauren Phillips, Taylor Phillips; son, Cooper Phillips; brother, Dwayne Lee and wife Susan; brother, George Mosier and wife Kate; and aunts, Anne Vannoy and husband Jim, Carol Bohrer and husband David, Hailey Louise Gadberry, Rose Marie Menendez and husband Carlos; and uncles, John Lee Mosier and wife Shirley, Robert Koerselman.

A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, May 23rd at Duke University Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Donate Life at https://www.donatelife.net/.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. A full-length obituary can be found at www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on May 12, 2019
