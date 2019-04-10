Home

Hudson Funeral Services
211 S Miami Blvd
Durham, NC 27703
(919) 596-8269
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hudson Funeral Services
211 S Miami Blvd
Durham, NC 27703
David Alford Ange


David Alford Ange Obituary
David Alford Ange

Durham

Mr. David Alford Ange, 71, of Durham, died on Monday, April 1, 2019.

He was a native of Durham, the son of the late James P. Ange and Ruby Dunn Ange. He enjoyed Painting for a living. He was an avid Duke Basketball fan, enjoyed watching Western movies and reading and loved fishing. He was preceded in death by his brother, James P. Ange and a sister, Jean Pulliam.

Surviving are his two daughters, Audra Ange of Durham and August Ange of Greensboro; two brothers, Clyde Ange Sr. (Joan) of Franklinton, Gerald E. Ange (Faye) of Fayetteville; three sisters, Ruth Brewer, Marlene Dorman, Faye Ange all of Durham, three grandchildren, Kobe, Raven and Dakota Martin.

Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Hudson Funeral Home.
Published in HeraldSun on Apr. 10, 2019
