David Alford Ange
Durham
Mr. David Alford Ange, 71, of Durham, died on Monday, April 1, 2019.
He was a native of Durham, the son of the late James P. Ange and Ruby Dunn Ange. He enjoyed Painting for a living. He was an avid Duke Basketball fan, enjoyed watching Western movies and reading and loved fishing. He was preceded in death by his brother, James P. Ange and a sister, Jean Pulliam.
Surviving are his two daughters, Audra Ange of Durham and August Ange of Greensboro; two brothers, Clyde Ange Sr. (Joan) of Franklinton, Gerald E. Ange (Faye) of Fayetteville; three sisters, Ruth Brewer, Marlene Dorman, Faye Ange all of Durham, three grandchildren, Kobe, Raven and Dakota Martin.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Hudson Funeral Home.
Published in HeraldSun on Apr. 10, 2019