David Andrew Fisher
Durham
Mr. David Andrew "Andy" Fisher, 66, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019.
Mr. Fisher was born July 7, 1952 to the late John and Hazel Fisher in Morganton, NC. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Butner, NC.
Mr. Fisher is survived by his stepmother, Eva Fisher; brother, Doug Fisher; sisters, Christina Fisher (Jacklin), Linda Shore; stepsister, LeAnne Lindsay (Timothy).
A visitation will be held Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Butner. Funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m. Officiating will be Rev. Charlie Bryan. Pallbearers will be David Harris, Jeff Teal, Blain Britt, Bill Cooper, Jim Adams, and Bill Craig. Burial to follow at South Granville Memorial Gardens.
Flowers are acceptable. Online condolences can be made at www.hudsonfuneralhome.com
