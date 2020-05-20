David Bruce Rubidge
March 24, 1931 – May 18, 2020
Durham
Bruce Rubidge, 89, died peacefully of old age, at the Forest at Duke Health Center.
Born in Pittsfield, Massachusetts to David Wright Rubidge and Nadine Henry Rubidge, Bruce was raised in Chatham, New Jersey with his sister, Meredyth Rubidge Armitage. He attended Chatham high school and the Peddie School, before graduating from Princeton, class of 1953, with a BA in American History. Bruce then served in the Navy as a Lieutenant., J.G., as a navigator on a minesweeper.
Following his military service, Bruce moved to New York City, working in sales for IBM. One weekend at a party, he asked a beautiful redhead if she was the woman who had followed him home from the subway the other day, and she confessed she had. Nell Newell, Duke '55, soon became Nell Newell Rubidge. The young couple moved to Larchmont, NY, where they raised twin sons Brad and Bill Rubidge and daughter Cindy Rubidge Sweeney.
Bruce left IBM to pursue a passion for investing with Kidder Peabody. In 1973, he left Wall Street to become president of the Laurel Foundation in Pittsburgh, a private charitable foundation. Bruce then began his own business, Rubidge Associates, providing individual investment advisory services.
In 1985, Bruce and Nell moved from Pittsburgh to Chapel Hill, North Carolina. In 1991, Bruce retired, and was an active volunteer with local charitable services, particularly as a news reader for the blind on the Triangle Radio Reading Service.
Bruce and Nell moved to the Forest at Duke in 2006, where Bruce served on the Resident Board and the Board of Trustees. Bruce also managed the layout of the Forest's internal newsletter, the Forrester, and was an active writer for the Forrester. Bruce cultivated his skills at pool, winning several competitions, and participated in numerous original play readings, always eager to share his voice and wit with his friends and neighbors. He is remembered fondly and with respect by residents and staff alike.
Bruce was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Brad. He is survived by his wife, Nell; sister, Meredyth; son and daughter in law, Bill and Elizabeth; daughter, Cindy; grandchildren Kelly Sweeney, Connor Sweeney, Molly Rubidge, and James Rubidge, and nieces and nephews David Armitage, Meredyth Armitage, Toby Armitage, Libby Locke, and Rick Locke.
Published in The News and Observer & Herald Sun from May 20 to May 21, 2020.