David E. Burton
June 22, 1939 - November 17, 2019
Durham
Mr. David E. Burton, 80, passed away Sunday, November 17, 2019 at his home in Durham. Mr. Burton, aka "Chicken Man" was born June 22, 1939 in Chatham County to Bedford and Mildred Burton. David graduated valedictorian of his high school class, had a passion for baseball and crossword puzzles, served in the US Armed Forces and retired from the US Postal Service. In addition to his parents, David Burton was preceded in death by his brothers, Lindberg and William Burton; two sisters, Margaret Ellis and Beatrice Barnes; and his loving wife of 37 years, Annie Burton. David is survived by his devoted wife of 8 years, Patricia Burton; one sister, Lessie Meadows-Horton; two daughters, Bonita King and Monica Burton; one son, Nathan Burton; and one grandchild, Terri King.
The funeral service will be conducted at 1:00 PM, Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at Peace Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. William E. Daye officiating. Burial will follow at Glenview Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 1:00 PM prior to the service at the church. Online condolences may be made at http://burtheyfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Nov. 24, 2019