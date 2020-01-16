|
|
David Chandler, Jr.
Durham
David O. Chandler Jr. of Durham passed away peacefully in his home Friday, January 3, 2020 surrounded by family after a battle with cancer. He was born February 6, 1956 in Rockingham County to David and Margaret Yates Chandler. Junior was a loving father, son, brother, and friend.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Lloyd "Dennis" Chandler. Surviving are his children Logan Chandler of Cary and Rebecca (Mick) Phillips of Yadkinville; Fiancée Sherra Cole of Durham; brother Timothy D. (Misty) Chandler of Winston-Salem and sister Bonnie (Bob) Sparrow of Winston-Salem.
A celebration of his life will be held 2:00pm Friday, January 17th at First Pentecostal Holiness Church in Winston-Salem with Pastor Tim Wolfe officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Transitions LifeCare, 250 Hospice Circle, Raleigh, NC 27607 (transitionslifecare.org/donate).
Published in HeraldSun on Jan. 16, 2020