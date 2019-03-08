Home

David E. Turner

David E. Turner Obituary
David E. Turner

Hillsborough

David E. Turner of Hillsborough, NC died at age 80 on March 5, 2019. He is survived by his daughter, Linda Paige Horne, grandson, Sean Thomas Parker and great-granddaughter, Hadley Nicole Parker (all of Hillsborough). He is also survived by a brother, Rex Lee Turner and a sister, Faye T. Smith (both of Hillsborough) and a sister Mary Lou Shepherd, of Raleigh, and multiple nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 8, 2019
