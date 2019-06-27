Home

Clements Funeral Service
1105 Broad Street
Durham, NC 27705-3509
(919) 286-1224
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Ridgecrest Baptist Church

David Glenn "Buckshot" Ferrell


David Glenn "Buckshot" Ferrell Obituary
David Glenn "Buckshot" Ferrell

June 29, 1999 - June 21, 2019

Durham

David Glenn "Buckshot" Ferrell, 19, died Friday, June 21, 2019. He was born in Durham, the son of Wendy Brown and the late David Wayne Ferrell.

In addition to his mother, David is survived by his grandparents, Rev. Harry Brown and Jean Brown, Walter "Doc" Knight and Emily Knight; sisters, Brittany Ferrell Talbott and husband Jasa, Savannah Noelle Knight; brother, Ryan Knight; Ryan and Savannah's father, Michael Knight; nephews, Jeremiah Talbott William Talbott; and nieces, Madilyn Talbott and Brooklyn Knight.

A funeral service will be held on Friday, June 28 at 11 a.m. at Ridgecrest Baptist Church with Rev. Harry Brown officiating. Burial will follow the service at Oak Grove Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 6 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, June 27 at Clements Funeral Home in Durham.

Contributions may be made to Wendy Brown at PO Box 52207 Durham, NC 27717.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun from June 27 to June 28, 2019
