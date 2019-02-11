|
|
David Gray Raynor
Hillsborough
Mr. David Gray Raynor, 72, passed away on Friday, February 8. He was born in Durham to the late Walter Gray Raynor and Edna Ruth Janicke Raynor.
Mr. Raynor was a US Army Veteran and retired from UNC Hospital as the Mailroom Supervisor.
Mr. Raynor is survived by his wife, Carolyn Webster Raynor; son, Michael Barry Raynor; daughter, Kimberly Raynor Walker and husband Rowdy; grandchildren: Roan Marvin Walker, Cheyenne Raynor Walker, and Elijah Gray Raynor; and brother, Arthur James Raynor.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, February 13 at 11 a.m. in the Hillsborough Town Cemetery with Rev. Buddy Wright officiating. The family will receive friends Tuesday, February 12 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Clements Funeral Home in Hillsborough.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. in Hillsborough. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com
Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 11, 2019