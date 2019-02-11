Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clements Funeral Service
148 N Churton St.
Hillsborough, NC 27278
(919) 732-8002
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
t Clements Funeral Home
Hillsborough, NC
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Hillsborough Town Cemetery

David Gray Raynor

Obituary Condolences Flowers

David Gray Raynor Obituary
David Gray Raynor

Hillsborough

Mr. David Gray Raynor, 72, passed away on Friday, February 8. He was born in Durham to the late Walter Gray Raynor and Edna Ruth Janicke Raynor.

Mr. Raynor was a US Army Veteran and retired from UNC Hospital as the Mailroom Supervisor.

Mr. Raynor is survived by his wife, Carolyn Webster Raynor; son, Michael Barry Raynor; daughter, Kimberly Raynor Walker and husband Rowdy; grandchildren: Roan Marvin Walker, Cheyenne Raynor Walker, and Elijah Gray Raynor; and brother, Arthur James Raynor.

A graveside service will be held Wednesday, February 13 at 11 a.m. in the Hillsborough Town Cemetery with Rev. Buddy Wright officiating. The family will receive friends Tuesday, February 12 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Clements Funeral Home in Hillsborough.

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. in Hillsborough. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com
Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.