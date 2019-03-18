Home

David J. Lansdown

David J. Lansdown Obituary
David J. Lansdown

Durham

David J. Lansdown, 85, passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019 at the Brian Center Health & Rehabilitation in Durham. He was born in Lincolnshire, England to the late Vincent Lansdown and Moeva Burnette Lansdown. In addition to his parents, Mr. Lansdown was also predeceased by his brother, Roger S. Lansdown.

Mr. Lansdown had a passion for soccer, especially his hometown team, the Lincoln Imps. He also loved books and steam trains. Mr. Lansdown retired from UMICO National Insurance (formerly UTICA Mutual) as a Systems Analyst.

Mr. Lansdown is survived by his wife, Dorothy Lansdown; children, Barbara Ritchie (Peter), John M. Lansdown (Helen Ann), Peter B. Lansdown, Mary Parker (William), William D. Lansdown; and grandchildren, Nigel Lansdown; Hannah Ritchie, Dylan Ritchie, Spencer Parker, Griffin Parker.

Services will not be held at this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Choral Society of Durham:120 Morris St., Durham, NC at https://choral-society.org/donate/

The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com
Published in HeraldSun on Mar. 18, 2019
