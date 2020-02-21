|
David James Martin
September 19, 1973 - January 20, 2020
Asheboro
David James Martin, 46, died unexpectedly at his home January 20, 2020 in Asheboro, NC.
He was born September 19, 1973 in Willard, OH to James P. and Brenda S. (Dalton) Martin. He worked many jobs throughout his life including the printing department at RR Donnelley & Sons Co. in Willard, OH. As well as being a printer, Dave was an artist, a skateboarder, a writer, a musician, a philosopher, and a prolific reader. He loved learning about a wide array of subjects – from astrophysics to the Tao Te Ching, from constitutional law to his favorite poet, Charles Bukowski, and his favorite artist, Jean-Michel Basquiat, among other topics. He had a thousand stories and a wicked sense of humor.
Dave loved fiercely. He loved his wife, his children, parents, and his friends. He loved to take things apart and figure out how to put them back together. He loved animals (sometimes better than people). You could say, though, that skateboarding was Dave's first love. He loved its freedom and meditative power. He believed all you needed to get through life was a board, a pair of Dickies pants, and a backpack. Everything else would sort itself out. He was a proud Midwesterner, through and through and a lifelong Detroit Red Wings hockey fan.
We miss him with a grief almost as immense as our love. We remember with tears and with aching hearts, but we also remember with laughter – and the hope that, in time, the laughter will overtake the tears.
In addition to his parents of Millboro, VA, he is survived by his wife, Rachel A.J. (Bell) Martin of Asheboro, NC; children, Addison Catherine Martin of Harriman, TN, Malachi James Paul Martin, McKinley Ann Martin and Morgan Matthew Benjamin Martin, all of Mansfield, OH; brother, Paul W. Martin of Columbus, OH; half-brother Todd A. and wife Martika T. Martin, and two nieces all of Roanoke, TX.; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, A. Fleming II and Margaret (Johnson) Bell of Bryson City, NC; sisters-in-law, Susannah Bell of Durham, NC and Lucretia Bell of Sylva, NC; a number of aunts, uncles, cousins and numerous friends.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Paul W. and Ann C. (Locke) Martin and his maternal grandparents, Whitfield E. and Inez W. (Watts) Dalton.
His wish was to be cremated. His memorial service was held January 24 at the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd in Asheboro, NC. His paintings and artwork will be on display at La Luna art gallery at 32 N. Walnut St., Mansfield, OH on May 16, 2020. Memorial contributions may be made to , NAMI (National Alliance of Mental Illness), or the ACLU in his name.
