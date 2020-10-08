1/1
David L. Taylor
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David Leroy Taylor

Durham

David Leroy Taylor, age 86 of Durham, passed away October 4, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Elias D. and Emily R. Taylor; sister Lois Passey; brother Roy Taylor; wife Diana Taylor; and wife Lana Gatti. He is survived by daughter Maria (Curtis) Chi of Durham, and grandson Victor Chi of Charlotte.

David was born in Seattle WA where he developed a life-long love of all things Scottish, including pipes and drums. After completing his master's degree in Chemistry at the University of Michigan, he held several teaching positions in Germany and Japan. It was in Tokyo where he met and married Jane Bartlett. The pair attended the University of Hawaii, where David earned his PhD. Daughter Maria was born and there were many wonderful trips to Ala Moana beach.

David settled in the Washington DC area and taught Chemistry at Northern Virginia Community College, until retirement in 2002. During this time, he was the bass drummer in the Washington Scottish Pipe Band and loved lifting a pint after a parade with the rest of the lads. Many will remember David as having a piquant sense of humor, a love of learning and critical thinking, and an appreciation of art and music.

A memorial service will be held Friday, October 23, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Chemical Society.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Herald Sun on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Memorial service
02:00 PM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved