David Leroy Taylor



Durham



David Leroy Taylor, age 86 of Durham, passed away October 4, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Elias D. and Emily R. Taylor; sister Lois Passey; brother Roy Taylor; wife Diana Taylor; and wife Lana Gatti. He is survived by daughter Maria (Curtis) Chi of Durham, and grandson Victor Chi of Charlotte.



David was born in Seattle WA where he developed a life-long love of all things Scottish, including pipes and drums. After completing his master's degree in Chemistry at the University of Michigan, he held several teaching positions in Germany and Japan. It was in Tokyo where he met and married Jane Bartlett. The pair attended the University of Hawaii, where David earned his PhD. Daughter Maria was born and there were many wonderful trips to Ala Moana beach.



David settled in the Washington DC area and taught Chemistry at Northern Virginia Community College, until retirement in 2002. During this time, he was the bass drummer in the Washington Scottish Pipe Band and loved lifting a pint after a parade with the rest of the lads. Many will remember David as having a piquant sense of humor, a love of learning and critical thinking, and an appreciation of art and music.



A memorial service will be held Friday, October 23, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Chemical Society.



