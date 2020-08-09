David Lee Cope
Durham
David Lee Cope, 83, passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at his home in Durham. He was born in Durham, the son of the late William Luther Cope and Lois Lee Cope.
Mr. Cope attended school in Bethesda from 1st until 12th grade, played football for the Durham County Counts, and also attended Campbell College. Mr. Cope was the owner and operator of David's Office Interiors and David Michael Jewelers in Durham.
Mr. Cope is survived by his wife of 63 years, Phyllis Cope (September 2nd would have been their 64th wedding anniversary); daughters, Tamara (Kamal) and their children Ramzi and Izabella, Robin Cope; son, David L. Cope Jr. (Donna) and their children Erin, Lydia and David "D3"; and beloved dog, CocoPuff.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, August 10th at Clements Funeral Chapel in Durham with Dr. Michael Green officiating. Burial will follow in Maplewood Cemetery.
In lieu, the family request memorial donations be made to The Gideons International: Attn: North Camp, P.O. Box 15303, Durham, NC 27704.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com
