David Perry Mann
Chapel Hill
David Perry Mann, 83, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020.
Mr. Mann was the husband of the late Elaine Graves Mann and the son of the late Emma Perry Mann and the late Marvin Reid Mann.
Mr. Mann was a retired carpenter and a veteran of the US Army.
He was a member of Bethlehem Presbyterian Church in Mebane and Low's Lutheran Church in Liberty.
Mr. Mann is survived by a son, Dennis Mann and his wife, Tyra Mann, of Burlington; a daughter, Melody Mann-Simpson and her husband, A. Boyd Simpson, and a granddaughter, Bonnibel Simpson of Atlanta, Georgia;
In addition to his wife and parents, Mr. Mann was preceded in death by three brothers, Carl William Mann, Marvin Robert Mann and Harold Reid Mann.
The family will receive friends Saturday, February 1, 2020, from 12:30 to 1:45 PM at Rich and Thompson Funeral Service in Burlington.
The funeral service will follow at 2:00 PM in the Rich and Thompson Chapel. Officiating will be DeLaine Mann, niece of Mr. Mann. Burial will follow at Low's Lutheran Church Cemetery.
Published in HeraldSun on Jan. 31, 2020