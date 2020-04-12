|
David McPherson
March 20, 1957 - March 31, 2020
Sunset Beach, NC and Bonita Springs, FL
David McPherson of Bonita Springs, Florida and Sunset Beach, North Carolina, aged 63, died unexpectedly in Ft. Myers, Florida, while undergoing a routine dermatological procedure. Born and reared in Durham, he was the son of Jane Harmeling McPherson and the late Dr. Harry T. McPherson, Professor Emeritus of Medicine at Duke University. Dave attended local schools, graduating from Charles E. Jordan High School in 1975. He then earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Richmond in 1979.
Early in his life, Dave found his calling as a salesman. His thirty-year sales career, based in Richmond, with Pfizer Pharmaceuticals, culminated with his induction into the company's Hall of Fame at corporate headquarters in New York City, an honor attained by less than 3% of its workforce.
Dave's interests were athletics, family and a particular passion for being in or on the water. While on the high school tennis team, he was ranked 16 in the State's Junior Tennis circuit. His natural gift for athletics led to his easily picking up sports such as basketball, golf and water skiing. He not only mastered slaloming but enjoyed the challenge of skiing barefoot and on an oar. After growing up in his parents' vacation home on Kerr Lake in Clarksville, Virginia, he built his own waterfront home there. He also lived on the water in Midlothian, VA and Sunset Beach NC. He captained his succession of cherished pontoon boats, calling them his "outdoor living room". Dave was a devoted uncle to his siblings' children, who were always vying to assist him in the captain's seat. He was also a life-long runner and bicyclist in all seasons and for several hours daily.
Dave met his beloved wife, June Woody Deyerle, in mid-life. After their marriage in 2009, he became a proud step-father creating a tight-knit family. Upon retirement, he and June settled in Bonita Springs for the winter and summered in Sunset Beach. Dave was a tour guide at Bird Island, a Nature Reserve and Sanctuary, adjacent to Sunset Beach. He was also involved in the preservation of sea turtle nests in the sand dunes.
Dave is survived by: his wife, June; his mother, Jane McPherson of Chapel Hill; sisters Leslie McPherson Hadley (Mark) of Charlottesville, VA and Mary McPherson McNulty (Martin) of Oldsmar, FL; brother Rhett McPherson (Elaine) of Clayton, NC; niece Olivia Hadley; nephews M. Harrison McNulty, Gavin McNulty, and his godson Spencer Hadley. He is also survived by his step children: Holli Deyerle Balzer (Austin) of Charlotte, NC; Kati Deyerle of Sherman Oaks, CA; T. Shaver Deyerle (Janelle) of San Diego, CA; and a step-grandson, Benjamin Wade Balzer.
Dave lived in the Lord, and he died in the Lord. Blessed be the name of the Lord.
Donations in Dave's memory may be made to Sunset Beach Turtle Watch Program, PO Box 7745, Ocean Isle, NC 28469
Published in HeraldSun on Apr. 12, 2020