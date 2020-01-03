|
|
David Watkins
Mebane
David Watkins, 74, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019 at his home. He was born in Knox Co., Tenn., the son of the late William David Watkins and Carol Ann Smith Watkins. He was also predeceased by his brother, William Watkins.
Mr. Watkins is survived by his wife of 50 years, Sharon St. Andre Watkins; daughter, Michelle Lynn Johnson and husband Joel; brother, Ronald Watkins and wife Debra; and grandson, Dawson Smith.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 5 p.m., Saturday, January 4 at the Watkin's Home in Mebane.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Eastern NC, 3739 National Dr., Ste 110, Raleigh, NC 27612 or Saving Grace PO Box 649, Wake Forest, NC 27588.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Hillsborough. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Jan. 3, 2020