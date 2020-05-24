David Woodrow Baber
Durham
David Woodrow Baber, 73, of Durham, NC, was called home by his Heavenly Father on May 20, 2020 after a courageous 2 ½ year battle with cancer.
Mr. Baber was born on December 13, 1946 to the late Joseph William Baber, Sr. and Alice Mumford Baber. He graduated from Durham High School in 1965. He went on to attend UNC Chapel Hill and NC State University where he received a BA in Business. He also served 4 years in the United States Army including a year of duty in Vietnam. David was currently an active member of The Summit Church, where he held many roles, most recently, he served as an elder of the North Durham Campus.
David had a career in engineering with Kayser Roth, Nortel, C-Mac, Flextronics, and Solectron. After 30+ years in the secular world, he began a new career with Summit Church as a Pastoral Care Associate of Benevolence/Global Outreach Ministry. He found great joy in serving his church and community in this role for 10 years.
David's grandkids remember his special interests as making benches, planting flower beds, "complimentary banana pudding", making pancakes, classic cars, golfing, painting murals (including his favorite at Durham Pediatrics), donuts, puzzles, cheering for the Tar Heels, baseball, and quality time with friends. However, he treasured spending time with family, especially his 6 precious grandchildren, the most.
David is survived by his high school sweetheart/wife of 52 years, Debbie Long Baber. He is also survived by his 3 children, Greg Baber (Carolyne), Karen Baber Hicks, Brooke Baber Farr (Bobby); 6 grandchildren Hope Hicks, Hailey Hicks, Brenden Farr, Bryleigh Farr, Madelyne Baber, Joselyne Baber; sisters Donna Bivins, Vicki Scearce, JoAnn Baber; beloved dog "Jakie boy"; many extended family members; and friends that he considered family.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations go to summitchurch.com/give, select "In Honor of David Baber" fund from the drop down menu; donations can also be made to the Durham VA at durham.va.gov/giving.
The family is being assisted by Clements Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc. in Durham. Online condolences may be sent to www.clementsfuneralservice.com.
Published in The News and Observer & Herald Sun on May 24, 2020.