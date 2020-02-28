|
|
Deborah Alcott Dunning
Jan. 18, 1937 - Feb. 22, 2020
Providence, RI
Deborah Alcott Dunning died on Saturday, February 22, 2020 after a brief illness. Her children were with her.
She would want to be remembered for having lived a life of purpose and as someone deeply committed to the well-being of family and friends. She was born in Hartford, CT on January 18, 1937 to Richard Bancroft Dunning and Jean Alcott Adams. Her professional life spanned many organizations in environmental sustainability and historic preservation. She recently founded Circularity Edge with several colleagues, where she served as Chief Innovation Officer. She graduated from Sweet Briar College in 1959, completing a Master's Degree at Simmons University shortly thereafter. She was married to Charles Eric Neu from 1961 to 1977. He was a Professor of History at Brown University in Providence, RI.
She is survived by her daughter, Hilary Adams Neu of Barrington, RI, and her son and daughter-in-law, Douglas Bancroft Neu and Julie Brown Neu of Arlington, MA, as well as by her brothers, Peter Bancroft Dunning of Vail, CO and John Alcott Dunning of Echo Bay, Ontario, and by her four grandchildren, Nicholas Polumbo, Bradley Polumbo, Nina Polumbo, and Caroline Neu.
A memorial service will be held at St. Martin's Episcopal Church in Providence, RI at 11:00 am on February 29, 2020. Donations can be made to the Providence Preservation Society. A full obituary and condolences at monahandrabblesherman.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 28, 2020