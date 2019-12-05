Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hudson Funeral Services
211 S Miami Blvd
Durham, NC 27703
(919) 596-8269

Deborah Kaye Brinkley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deborah Kaye Brinkley Obituary
Deborah Kaye Brinkley

Durham

Ms. Deborah Kaye Brinkley, 54, entered into the arms of Jesus on Monday, December 2, 2019.

Ms. Brinkley was born on June 15, 1965 to Starr Brogden in Granville County, NC. She was member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church in Durham, NC. Deborah loved dancing and crafting. She will be lovingly remembered by everyone blessed enough to know her.

Ms. Brinkley was preceded in death by her father, Dan R. Currin. She is survived by her mother, Starr Brogden; and brother, Glen Russell Currin (fiancé, Christy) of Wilmington, NC.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Hudson Funeral Home Chapel. A visitation will be held an hour and a half prior to the service from 12:30 to 2:00 p.m. at Hudson Funeral Home. Officiating will be Pastor Marc Francis and Pastor Dan Hill. Pallbearers will be Michael Dukes, Tyler Holsonback, Kenny Hill, David Walls, Jeremy Cifers, and Robert Capogna. A private graveside service will follow.

Flowers are acceptable or memorial contributions can be made to at wish.org.
Published in HeraldSun on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deborah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hudson Funeral Services
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -