Deborah Kaye Brinkley
Durham
Ms. Deborah Kaye Brinkley, 54, entered into the arms of Jesus on Monday, December 2, 2019.
Ms. Brinkley was born on June 15, 1965 to Starr Brogden in Granville County, NC. She was member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church in Durham, NC. Deborah loved dancing and crafting. She will be lovingly remembered by everyone blessed enough to know her.
Ms. Brinkley was preceded in death by her father, Dan R. Currin. She is survived by her mother, Starr Brogden; and brother, Glen Russell Currin (fiancé, Christy) of Wilmington, NC.
A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Hudson Funeral Home Chapel. A visitation will be held an hour and a half prior to the service from 12:30 to 2:00 p.m. at Hudson Funeral Home. Officiating will be Pastor Marc Francis and Pastor Dan Hill. Pallbearers will be Michael Dukes, Tyler Holsonback, Kenny Hill, David Walls, Jeremy Cifers, and Robert Capogna. A private graveside service will follow.
Flowers are acceptable or memorial contributions can be made to at wish.org.
Published in HeraldSun on Dec. 5, 2019