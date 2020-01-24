Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
New Hope Church of God of Prophecy
4907 Denfield Drive
Durham, NC
View Map
Send Flowers
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
2:00 PM
New Hope Church of God of Prophecy
4907 Denfield Drive
Durham, NC
View Map

Deborah Milan


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deborah Milan Obituary
Deborah Sue Milan

September 18, 1949 - January 15, 2020

Graham

Mrs. Deborah Sue (Smith) Milan, age 70, of durham passed away on January 15, 2020. She leaves to cherish her husband Joshua Milan of the home, daughters Nancy Cook and Elizabeth Cook Fowler, seven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents James Smith, Billy and Loraine Kelly, son William Cook, and step son Joshua Milan Jr., a memorial service will be held on Saturday January 25, 2020 at New Hope Church of God of Prophecy 4907 Denfield Drive, Durham NC. Visitation with the family will be from 1-2pm followed by a service at 2pm.
Published in HeraldSun on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deborah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -