Deborah Sue Milan
September 18, 1949 - January 15, 2020
Graham
Mrs. Deborah Sue (Smith) Milan, age 70, of durham passed away on January 15, 2020. She leaves to cherish her husband Joshua Milan of the home, daughters Nancy Cook and Elizabeth Cook Fowler, seven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents James Smith, Billy and Loraine Kelly, son William Cook, and step son Joshua Milan Jr., a memorial service will be held on Saturday January 25, 2020 at New Hope Church of God of Prophecy 4907 Denfield Drive, Durham NC. Visitation with the family will be from 1-2pm followed by a service at 2pm.
Published in HeraldSun on Jan. 24, 2020