Deborah I. Pierce
April 13, 1958 - January 5th, 2020
Durham
Dr. Deborah Irene Pierce, "Debbie" passed away at the UNC Hospice Home in Pittsboro, North Carolina on January 5th, 2020, surrounded by close family and friends.
She was born April 13, 1958, in Boston, Massachusetts and was the youngest daughter of Charles Melvin and Frances Pierce, of Cambridge, Massachusetts, Dr. Pierce practiced medicine in the Baltimore area, where she was a partner, as well as medical director for area nursing homes. In 2010, Dr. Pierce relocated to Durham, NC, where she specialized in Hospice and Palliative care and was a certified Duke Integrative Health Coach.
A devoted member of Monument of Faith Church in Durham, she was an active participant in the dance ministry. Debbie also held a passion for traveling, fashion, cycling, knitting, dance, physical fitness, and cats. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially at Christmas, and was a loving sister and aunt.
Dr. Pierce is survived by her brother, Melvin Pierce, Brooklyn Park, MD, and sister Nnenna Freelon, Durham NC, in addition to a host of family and friends in Cambridge, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, and Durham, NC.
A memorial service for Debbie will be held in Durham, NC, in April 2020 at Monument of Faith Church 900 Simmons St, Durham, NC 27701.
In lieu of flowers please send donations in her memory to Monument of Faith Church.
Published in HeraldSun on Jan. 19, 2020