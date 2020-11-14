1/1
Deborah "Debbie" Roberts
1952 - 2020
Deborah "Debbie" Sauls Roberts

May 5, 1952 - November 4, 2020

Bahama

Deborah "Debbie" Sauls Roberts, 68, of Bahama, NC died at Duke Regional Hospital from complications from a long standing medical issue on Wednesday, November 4th in the early morning hours with her family by her side.

Debbie was born May 5, 1952, in Durham, NC and was a lifelong area resident. She worked in the insurance industry and was a dedicated, daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and sibling. She had an absolute passion for reading.

She is survived by her beloved husband, R. Wayne Roberts of Bahama and children, Leigh Michelle "Shelley" Roberts of Bahama and son, Jeff Roberts (April)and her beloved grandchildren, Mitchell and Blaire Roberts all of Roxboro, NC. Her beloved sister Diane Sauls Long of Durham NC and brother Gary Sauls of Timberlake NC.

She is preceded in death by grandparents, her father Garland Sauls and mother Peggy Sauls. Also her young child Christopher "Chris" Wayne Roberts whom she never forgot for one day of her life.



Honoring her request there will be no services.

Contributions in memory of Debbie may be made to the American Heart Association.

Published in Herald Sun from Nov. 14 to Nov. 18, 2020.
