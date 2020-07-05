Debra Albright Penland



November 24, 1953 - July 1, 2020



Hillsborough



Debra Albright Penland, 66, passed away Wednesday July 1st at her home. She was born November 24th,1953 in Durham, NC to Lou Gentry and Robert Rhew. She was raised by Ruby Minor of Hillsborough. She retired from Durham Regional as a Registered Nurse in the newborn nursery.



She is survived by her husband of 48 years, David Penland of Hillsborough; her 3 daughters Renee Sorrell (spouse Stephen Sorrell), Megan O'Connor (spouse Darren O'Connor) and Ashley Hotaling (spouse Ken Hotaling); 7 grandchildren, Sydney Sorrell, Dillon O'Connor, Christopher Robertson, Abigail Sorrell, Logan O'Connor, Chase Hotaling and Raylan Hotaling; 5 sisters Diane Rhew Lee, Elaine Chamberlain,Glenda Hoffman, Sue Ashley and Dorinne Albright. She is predeceased by her brother Robert Rhew.



The family will receive visitors Sunday July 5th at Walkers Funeral Home in Hillsborough from 6-8pm. A graveside service will be held Monday at 10am at Little River Church with pastor David Bolick officiating.



