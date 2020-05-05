Debra Lynn Watson Honeycutt



Durham



Debra Lynn Watson Honeycutt passed away peacefully at Duke Hospital in the presence of family in the early morning of Saturday, May 2, 2020 after a lifelong battle with cystic fibrosis at the age of 38.



Debra was born on April 26, 1982 in Virginia Beach, VA, to Elizabeth and Wayne Watson Jr. She moved to Durham in 1993, graduating from Southern High School in 2002. She married Michael Honeycutt on June 8, 2002, and together were parents to a large number of 4-legged children.



Debra was preceded in death by her mother, Elizabeth Jan Rich Watson, an uncle, C.L. Rich, an aunt, Kathryn Rich Jones, and a special cousin, Crystal Lynn Rich. Debra is survived by her loving husband of 18 years, Michael Honeycutt, her in-laws, Joe and Lois Honeycutt, her twin sister, Jamie Chambers (Mike), niece, Arabella Grace Chambers, her brother, Wayne Nicholas Watson III (Megan), her brother-in-law, Joey Honeycutt (Michelle), her nephews, Ryan and Andrew Honeycutt, her father, Wayne N. Watson Jr., her maternal grandparents, C.J. and Camilla Rich, her paternal grandfather, Wayne N. Watson Sr. (Dot), three aunts, two uncles, eighteen cousins, and a number of dear friends.



Debra fought a lifetime of health issues not limited to cystic fibrosis, a double lung transplant, and countless medical tests and hospitalizations. She was a miracle five times over and left her family, doctors, and nurses in awe of her strength and fighting spirit. Debra's family and friends would like to especially thank the doctors and nurses of the Duke Pulmonary/Lung Transplant Team and the Duke MICU Team for the wonderful and loving care they provided to Debra over the last 13 years. Debra's husband, Michael, would also like to specifically thank Debra's aunt, Teresa McCall, and mother-in-law, Lois Honeycutt, for their love and care for Debra throughout her multiple hospitalizations.



Debra always chose to really live life to its fullest, and anyone that knew her would certainly describe her as being fun-loving, spunky, sassy, outspoken, yet deeply caring of others. Debra's life was always full of caring for and loving animals including cats, dogs, chickens, horses, pigs, rabbits, goats, and turkeys. She was also known for her love of anything pink, Disney, cruises, traveling, cooking, and spending time with her family and friends. All who knew her were blessed by it.



A memorial service to honor Debra's beautiful life will take place at a later date at Page Road Baptist Church in Durham. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Orange County Animal Services at 1601 Eubanks Road in Chapel Hill, NC.



