Delbert Dean Tuell of Hurdle Mills, NC passed away on Sunday the 28th of April at the age of 83. Born on 3 August 1935 in Parkersburg, WV, he was the second youngest of five children. He graduated high school in 1953 and joined the Army serving three years with a 2-year tour in Germany. Upon discharge from the Army, he enrolled at the University of West Virginia, graduating in 1960. It was during his time at the university that he met Marlene, the love of his life. Mr. Tuell had a successful career with General Telephone of Southeast where he worked as a computer programmer for 29 years. Retiring at the age of 53, he started his second career as a volunteer. He volunteered with the Durham, NC chapter of Habitat for Humanity for over 20 years working on over 150 houses. He built churches in Venezuela and helped repair flood and hurricane damage in the Virgin Islands. He also volunteered with the Person County Senior Center delivering meals on wheels and building numerous wheel chair ramps. Married for over 60 years, he and his wife raised two sons, and had four grandchildren and one great grandchild. Mr. Tuell always said that his life was a great adventure. He will be missed. Honoring Mr. Tuell's request, there will not be a memorial service.



