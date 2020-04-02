|
|
Delinda "Joy" Baldwin Bailey
June 25, 1943 - March 31, 2020
Timberlake
Delinda "Joy" Baldwin Bailey, 76, of Timberlake, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at her home. Born in Durham County, she was the daughter of the late Charles Edward Baldwin and Liza Mae MacGhee Baldwin. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Phyllis Baldwin Gunter. Joy received her nursing degree from North Carolina Central University and later went on to be a nurse at Hillcrest Convalescent Center for 20 years. After retiring from nursing, she worked at The Birdie Boutique in Durham.
Surviving are her daughter, Debra and her friend, Tamara Lynne Hoffner of Timberlake.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to all of the nurses for the care they have provided over the years.
No services are planned at this time.
Memorials may be made to Charles House Association, 7511 Sunrise Road, Chapel Hill, NC, 27514.
Condolences may be sent to www.brooksandwhite.com.
Published in HeraldSun on Apr. 2, 2020