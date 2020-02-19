|
|
Dell Rogers Dorgan
January 31, 1924 - February 12, 2020
Chapel Hill
Dell Rogers Dorgan, 96 years old, died at her home surrounded by family on February 12, 2020 in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. She was born Della Lynn Webster in Rowland, North Carolina on January 31, 1924. She married Tate M. (T.M.) Rogers and lived in Whiteville, NC until T.M.'s death in 1958. Following, she moved to Chapel Hill and married Dexter (Bud) P. Dorgan who died in 2011. She worked as an electron microscopist for the UNC School on Dentistry until she retired.
As a long- time resident of Chapel Hill, she loved her family and friends dearly. She was an excellent cook, loved playing the piano, and excelled at bridge. She lead an active social life developing many lifelong friends. She was active in her church, Aldersgate Methodist Church. Always positive and determined to make the best of life, she was an inspiration to the many who loved her.
She is preceded in death by her parents, William and Della Webster and nine siblings as well as her two loving husbands.
She is survived by four sons and their families: Tate, Charles, Kenneth, and Robert Rogers; three daughters-in-law, Jennifer, Terry, and Raney Rogers; grandchildren, Tate and Charlie Rogers, Emily Gardner, Elizabeth Martin, Katherine Fish, and Jonathan Benson; and great-grandchildren, Dexter and Jacob Gardner, Maxwell Rogers, and Harrison Benson.
An intimate memorial celebration/service will be held in her honor at her home on February 22, 2020 at 11:00 AM.
Published in HeraldSun on Feb. 19, 2020