Delores Watson
1946 - 2020
Delores W. Watson

November 20, 1946 - May 15, 2020

Chapel Hill

Mrs. Delores Wilson Watson, daughter of the late Clarence and Generee Wilson, entered into eternal rest on May 15, 2020 at UNC Hospital. Mrs. Watson is survived by sister: Linda Wilson, husband Milton Watson, three daughters: Sonya, Raquel (Willie), and Jewel, five grand-children: Britaney, Omari, Liaya, Corey and Chris.

Arrangements are being handled by American Cremation & Funeral Service.

Published in Herald Sun on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
American Cremation
1204 Person St
Durham, NC 27703
(919) 598-8300
