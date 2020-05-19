Or Copy this URL to Share

Delores W. Watson



November 20, 1946 - May 15, 2020



Chapel Hill



Mrs. Delores Wilson Watson, daughter of the late Clarence and Generee Wilson, entered into eternal rest on May 15, 2020 at UNC Hospital. Mrs. Watson is survived by sister: Linda Wilson, husband Milton Watson, three daughters: Sonya, Raquel (Willie), and Jewel, five grand-children: Britaney, Omari, Liaya, Corey and Chris.



Arrangements are being handled by American Cremation & Funeral Service.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store