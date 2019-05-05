|
Delphine Bouknight Lemon
April 8, 1949 - May 1, 2019
Durham
It is with great sadness that the family of Mrs. Delphine Bouknight Lemon, age 70, announces her passing which occurred on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at Duke Hospital.
She is survived by her nieces, Sheritha Bumpass Dash, Mo'nika Bumpass Dixon (Terry), Alysha B. Miller (Toni), Lovita Bouknight and Kim McAllister; nephews, Jerry J. Bumpass, Jr. (Lynikka) and Joseph "Shaun" Alston; aunt, Lillie Mae Nelson of Washington, DC; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will take place at First Calvary Baptist Church, 1311 Morehead Avenue, Durham, North Carolina, 27707, at 12:00 noon on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. A family visitation will begin one hour prior to the service.
Service arrangements have been entrusted to Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc., 309 N Queen St., Durham, N.C. 27701. Online condolences may be expressed at www.scarboroughhargettcelebration.com
Published in HeraldSun on May 5, 2019